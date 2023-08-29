Softscapes To Be Added To Commerical Street

Through multiple workshops and public hearings, the Commercial Street improvement project has been ongoing since 2018. The primary intention has been to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment., including widened sidewalks, better crosswalks and curbs, and bollards. But so-called “softscapes” have not been agreed upon or constructed. So the Nevada City City Council has provided some direction for that. The focus appears to be on benches and planters. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council, at its recent meeting, that self-watering planters could work well…

Mayor Daniela Fernandez said it’s also important that softscapes be flexible fixtures for merchants, who’ve provided input in the past…

The Chamber of Commerce has tentatively agreed to assume responsibility for upkeep of planters. The Council has now sent the issue back to the Planning Commission for further consideration at its October 19th meeting. And then it’s scheduled to go back to the Council for final approval at its November 8th meeting.