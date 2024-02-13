Solar Array And Canopies At GVSD Sites

The Grass Valley School District has started construction on solar arrays at two of four school sites this week. But that will also mean some inconveniences for parents dropping off students at the Scotten and Gilmore campuses. The District’s Director of Facilities is Brian Martinez. He says in addition to saving thousands in electric costs, canopies are also part of the project…

Meanwhile, Martinez says there’ll be some street closures over the next couple of weeks…

And police are urging extra caution, as pre-school families will continue to use this area to park and walk their children into the Our Kids Place facility. Martinez says the project should be completed sometime in March. He says funding comes from federal COVID relief money. Meanwhile, the state is still going over solar array plans for Bell Hill Academy and Grass Valley Charter School.