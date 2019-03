An Auburn woman is dead, after a solo vehicle accident on Highway 49 in the south county Thursday night. CHP Officer James Cornwall says the crash occurred south of Lime Kiln Road and the car was initially difficult to locate…

Cornwall says there were two occupants in the car. He says the driver, 28-year-old Joaquin Pinto, also from Auburn, had minor injuries. But the front seat passenger, 38-year-old Maria Perez-Guttierrez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed. After Pinto was treated for his injuries, he was arrested for felony vehicular manslaughter…

The report says there was no indication of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. But it says Pinto had been driving in a grossly negligent and reckless manner. He also was unlicensed.