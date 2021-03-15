Solo Vehicle Accident Injures Grass Valley Man

A Grass Valley man has been seriously injured, after an early morning accident on Monday. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 27-year-old Brandon Nicols was driving southbound on Highway 49, near the Empire Street overcrossing…

Bice says Nicols is facing a charge of driving under the influence of drugs…

There were no specifics available regarding Nicols’ criminal past. Bice also did not know what type of drug Nicols had allegedly used. He says the injuries were not life-threatening and included a broken ankle.