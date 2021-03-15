< Back to All News

Solo Vehicle Accident Injures Grass Valley Man

Posted: Mar. 15, 2021 4:32 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man has been seriously injured, after an early morning accident on Monday. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 27-year-old Brandon Nicols was driving southbound on Highway 49, near the Empire Street overcrossing…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says Nicols is facing a charge of driving under the influence of drugs…

click to listen to Officer Bice

There were no specifics available regarding Nicols’ criminal past. Bice also did not know what type of drug Nicols had allegedly used. He says the injuries were not life-threatening and included a broken ankle.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha