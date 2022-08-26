< Back to All News

Solo Vehicle Crash Ends In Ball Park

Posted: Aug. 25, 2022 5:37 PM PDT

A solo vehicle crash in Penn Valley Thursday morning ended up in Western Gateway Park. CHP Sergeant Tom Vandre says a man was driving westbound on Highway 20, west of Cattle Drive when he experienced what was described as a medical emergency…

Vandre says the vehicle came to a stop in centerfield, which was not damaged…

Vandre says the man, whose name was not available, was not injured. But he was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

