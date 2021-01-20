Somber Memorial Marks Day of Mourning

It’s been a familiar landmark along the Golden Center freeway for years, and commonly referred to as Happy Hill, as it is marked by a large Happy sign, and usually accompanied by seasonal displays; but Tuesday it was transformed into a memorial for the Nevada County residents that have lost their lives to COVID-19. A somber gathering of families and invited guests paying their respects on the hillside alongside 73 white crosses and Stars of David representing each life . Cynthia Stewart, spearheaded a group of anonymous donors that wanted to provide an opportunity for family members to mourn their losses.

Listen to Cynthia Steweart

Grass Valley Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle was one of the diginitaries.

Listen to Jan Arbuckle

Nevada City Mayor Erin Minett, has first hand experience losing multiple friends to COVID.

Listen to Erin Minett

Supervisor Dan Miller was present to pay his respects.*

Listen to Dan Miller

District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock came over from Truckee.

Listen to Hardy Bullock

Long time community member Steve Desena owns the property on which the memorial is set up.

Listen to Steve Desena

The Happy part of the sign has been temporarily draped in black while the memorial is in place.

Members of the clergy including Reverend Rafe Ellis of the Sierra Center for Spiritual Learning, Iola Gold of the Nevada County Jewish Community Center, and Reverend Seth Kellerman from the Emmanuel Episcopal Church shared messages of grief and hope to the families. Members of law enforcement and other civic leaders were also present at the ceremony. The memorial coincided with the National Day of Mourning.