Some Businesses Eligible For COVID-Related Fee Waiver

Posted: Oct. 20, 2020 12:47 AM PDT

As another way to ease a little more fiscal pain from coronavirus impacts, Nevada County Supervisors have agreed to waive environmental health permitting fees for the 2020-2021 fiscal year for some of the most hard-hit businesses. That’s for bars, body art facilities, organized camps, restaurants, and public pools and spas. Those businesses that have already paid up will be eligible for a refund or credit toward next year’s permit fee. Board Chair Heidi Hall praised the Environmental Health Department’s efforts in working with merchants during the pandemic…

Heidi Hall

Meanwhile, Management Analyst Ben Anderson, says it’s too early to say what the revenue hit would be, depending on how many businesses apply for the waiver between Friday and November 30th. He says it’s been discussed with the California Department of Agriculture…

Ben Anderson

Annual fees range from 100 to one-thousand dollars, depending on the in-person capacity for a business.

