Some COVID Reminders as Reporting Decreases

Changes in the frequency of data reporting are occurring as the number of COVID cases continue to drop and/or remain low in California and Nevada County.

Nevada County cases have dropped to around 30 per week which is fare better than during either the delta or omicron surges and around where the county was before the June of last year. As a result, County Health and Services Director Ryan Gruver says the state is going to post data updates on Tuesday and Friday rather than five days a week. However, Gruver also says that COVID has not gone away completely.

Public Health Officer Dr. Sherilynn Cooke says it is still best to be cautious even though people are beginning to return to pre-pandemic behaviors.

Dr. Cooke also reminds us that all vaccinations are available in the county, including the boosters.

Primary care physicians, and pharmacies can provide both initial vaccines adn boosters. Public Health will continue to focus on increasing initial COVID vaccinations to populations that have been hesitant.