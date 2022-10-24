< Back to All News

Some Dogs Less Adoptable Than Others

Posted: Oct. 24, 2022 12:42 AM PDT

Some pets will always be harder to adopt than others at shelters. At Sammie’s Friends, they’re called “Lonely Hearts”, which are dogs that have been at that shelter for more than 60 days. They’re often overlooked because of their age or breed. So, Feline Office Coordinator, Bri King, says they have a new incentive to help find those dogs a home…

That’s for a “designated” dog at Sammie’s Friends. King says they also have a Foster to Adopt program that involves a one-day “test run” for a prospective pet…

King says prospective owners can also take a dog out for a one-day field trip, such as for a hike or to a lake or river, or even hanging out at home. Sammie’s Friends says in the last 21 years they’ve saved over 35-thousand animals, provided medical care for thousands in and out of the shelter, and paid for over 28-thousand animals to be spayed and neutered. And the euthanasia rate has dropped from 68 to one percent.

