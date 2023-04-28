Some Fentanyl Bills Killed By Assembly Committee

Responding to Republican and public pressures, a special hearing was held in the Assembly Public Safety Committee Thursday on six bills aimed at reducing fentanyl deaths. And Nevada County’s representative, Megan Dahle, says she was on board regarding three measures. One would add a sentencing enhancement for dealers who kill or seriously injure people they sell the drug to. She says just a very small amount can be deadly…

But that bill was killed by the Committee along with a measure that would have increased penalties for those possessing large quantities of fentanyl. But it did advance a measure that enhances penalties for selling large quantities of specified controlled substances…

Meanwhile, the Democratic Chair of the Committee argued recently that some of the proposals were duplicative or provided no rational solutions at all, with others in his party also concerned about how large the penalties and enhancements would be. But another measure that did pass would establish a Fentanyl Addiction and Overdose Prevention Task Force.