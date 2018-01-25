< Back to All News

Some Flak Regarding NID Transparency Award

Posted: Jan. 25, 2018 12:53 AM PST

An alleged lack of transparency and accountability, and general receptivity, has been an ongoing theme, regarding public comments at recent meetings of the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors. And when the Board was presented with a Transparency Certificate from the Special District Leadership Foundation at Wednesday’s meeting, some members of the audience had a hard time accepting that…

That’s NID ratepayer Mike Pazner, who is also among a number of Centennial Dam opponents who criticize the project at every meeting. That also includes a non-district resident, Diane Suarez of Colfax…

Five candidates for 2 open seats this year on the NID Board have also expressed similar concerns. The Foundation says the program was created, in an effort to promote transparency in the operations and governance of special districts and to provide special districts with an opportunity to showcase those efforts.

