Historical Landmarks You Can Visit This Weekend

Posted: May. 25, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

If you are sticking around here this Memorial Day, there’s something a little different you can do to honor those who are being celebrated this weekend. You can visit some of Nevada County’s historical landmarks. Bernie Zimmerman with the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission says there are a couple that are military-related…

Listen to Bernie Zimmerman 1

Zimmerman says all told, there are many landmarks, commemorating various events in Nevada County history…

Listen to Bernie Zimmerman 2

Coming up this summer is the hundredth anniversary of the Pioneer Monument at Donner State Park near Truckee. The commission has published a guide to the landmarks called ‘Explore Nevada County’. It’s available at book stores and in electronic form.

–gf

