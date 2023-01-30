Some Homeless Evictions In NevCo Under Fire

A one-year moratorium on evicting homeless people from unpermitted dwellings on private property has been requested to Nevada County supervisors. It comes from a recently-formed group called the Coalition for Compassionate Governance. Co-founder Tanya Scarlett told the Board there was no imminent health or safety threat to four families who’d been living on her property for about six months and were removed recently…

Another co-founder of the group, Josh Wolf, asked the Board to hold a night meeting, so more people would be able to discuss the issue. He said a number of homeless people have been living in unpermitted structures for a long time…

Wolf said many of these people don’t realize that it only takes one phone call from an unhappy neighbor that can result in homelessness for someone. Supervisors can’t respond to public comments. But Board Chairman Ed Scofield indicated an interest in working with the group.