The water supply at Lake Wildwood was never threatened, after retardant to help put out the Jones Fire was released into an NID canal. Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says crews took quick action…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

Riley says crews then accessed its backup supply of water stored at the plant, allowing it to continue to treat and deliver it to customers, uninterrupted…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

Riley says NID water supplies are consistently monitored daily.