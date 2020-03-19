Some Nevada Co Arrestees May Be Cited And Released

Coronavirus concerns have prompted the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office to suggest the citing and releasing of non-violent arrestees for at least the next 30 days. District Attorney Cliff Newell says the idea is to minimize any possible overcrowding at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says his office is suggesting that the date to appear in court on these cases be put out eight to twelve weeks. But he says that doesn’t necessarily mean a get out of jail free card for those already serving time for similar crimes…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Meanwhile non-essential court hearings are being reduced by Superior Court and all trials with dates on or before April 14th have been vacated, except those in which time has not been waived. Newell also points out that other routine court business is still available.