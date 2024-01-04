Some Notable Changes Ahead For Elections Process

Voters are being made aware of some changes for this year’s elections by Nevada County’s Clerk-Recorder. Natalie Adona says one notable one includes more simplified ballot instructions, with wording that will no longer be all-capitalized and have less technical language. Also, instructions for voters in presidential primaries who have no party preference…

Adona says a list of supporters and opponents of ballot measures will also be included on the ballots themselves, and not just with the instructions. But it will be a more abbreviated list. You’ll also be able to place a vote-by-mail ballot in a scanner at the vote center. Restrictions are also being placed on the hand-counting of ballots…

Adona says there will also be more protections for elections workers. She expects offices to be under a lot of scrutiny again this year, but she says that’s not actually very unusual. And they’re also still waiting to hear from the California Secretary of State’s Office to provide more clarity on regulations for observers.