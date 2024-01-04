< Back to All News

Some Notable Changes Ahead For Elections Process

Posted: Jan. 4, 2024 12:56 AM PST

Voters are being made aware of some changes for this year’s elections by Nevada County’s Clerk-Recorder. Natalie Adona says one notable one includes more simplified ballot instructions, with wording that will no longer be all-capitalized and have less technical language. Also, instructions for voters in presidential primaries who have no party preference…

click to listen to Natalie Adona

Adona says a list of supporters and opponents of ballot measures will also be included on the ballots themselves, and not just with the instructions. But it will be a more abbreviated list. You’ll also be able to place a vote-by-mail ballot in a scanner at the vote center. Restrictions are also being placed on the hand-counting of ballots…

Adona says there will also be more protections for elections workers. She expects offices to be under a lot of scrutiny again this year, but she says that’s not actually very unusual. And they’re also still waiting to hear from the California Secretary of State’s Office to provide more clarity on regulations for observers.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha