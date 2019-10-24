Some Power Restorations Already From Shutoff

< Back to All News

Parts of Grass Valley and the Glenbrook Basin have already had their power restored by PG and E, just a few hours after the Shutoff was implemented. The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services says these sections are classified by the utility as Tier One, which means the power lines are low fire risk, such as underground lines and are high priority areas, including hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. That also includes Grass Valley City Hall and the Historic Downtown area, the Police Department, as well as the Veterans Hall.

