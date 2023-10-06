< Back to All News

Some Relief From High PGE Bills This Month

Posted: Oct. 6, 2023 12:47 AM PDT

After another season of high bills, there’s at least some temporary relief for PG and E customers. Company spokesman Paul Moreno says most should be getting a Climate Credit in October…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

And that’s 38-dollars-and-39-cents for some five-million residential customers, which was what they also received in March. Normally, the spring credit comes in April, but the utility moved it up a month, due to several months of getting even higher-than-normal winter heating bills. From November of last year to March of this year, bills were projected to be 32-percent higher than the previous year. Meanwhile, the California Public Utilities Commission is finishing up its once-every-four-years review of rates. They couldn’t predict yet what or when the next increase will be. Moreno says part of the reason for the next request is to fund their goal of undergrounding 21-hundred miles of power lines over the next four years…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

PG and E has requested rate increases, overall, to boost its revenue by 26-percent. But the two proposals the commission has released would only grant a maximum of 13-percent. A decision may come in November.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha