Some Relief From High PGE Bills This Month

After another season of high bills, there’s at least some temporary relief for PG and E customers. Company spokesman Paul Moreno says most should be getting a Climate Credit in October…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

And that’s 38-dollars-and-39-cents for some five-million residential customers, which was what they also received in March. Normally, the spring credit comes in April, but the utility moved it up a month, due to several months of getting even higher-than-normal winter heating bills. From November of last year to March of this year, bills were projected to be 32-percent higher than the previous year. Meanwhile, the California Public Utilities Commission is finishing up its once-every-four-years review of rates. They couldn’t predict yet what or when the next increase will be. Moreno says part of the reason for the next request is to fund their goal of undergrounding 21-hundred miles of power lines over the next four years…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

PG and E has requested rate increases, overall, to boost its revenue by 26-percent. But the two proposals the commission has released would only grant a maximum of 13-percent. A decision may come in November.