Some Services Still Available For Anthem Customers

Posted: Jul. 28, 2021 12:14 AM PDT

Negotiations continue, but the termination of the hospital network agreement between Dignity Health and Anthem Blue Cross remains. That impacts half the health insurance plans offered to over 700 Nevada County employees. And Nancy Haffey, at the Human Resources Department, says that’s not including numerous family members as well. But she says most people can still get approval from Anthem, if they need treatment at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, under certain circumstances…

click to listen to Nancy Haffey

And Haffey says Anthem’s Medicare Supplemental retirement plans are not affected. But Anthem says Dignity’s prices are 30-percent higher than other state health systems, and it charges commercial plans in excess of 300 times the Medicare rate in certain instances…

click to listen to Nancy Haffey

About a-million customers are impacted statewide.

