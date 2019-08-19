Some Traffic Delays From Grass Valley Street Work

Several streets in Grass Valley, in the South Church Street to Pleasant Street neighborhood, will be subject to traffic control through Saturday. That’s for underground utility and concrete sidewalk work. There’s be one-way traffic control, with up to five minute delays, between 7am and 4pm. That’s for Chapel Street, between Pleasant and Mill Streets, South Church Street, between Dalton and Chapel Streets, Lloyd Street, and Walsh Street, between Llyod and South School Streets.