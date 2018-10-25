< Back to All News

Son of Bear River Principal Shot to Death in Davis

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

A man shot and killed in Davis last weekend is the son of the interim Principal of Bear River High School. Prosecutors says 35-year-old Jamie Kinseth was shot by a girlfriend inside her apartment, early Saturday morning. 29-year-old Hayley Gilligan is charged with murder. Jamie is the son of Bruce Kinseth, who was named, in September, as the interim principal, to replace Amy Besler. Gilligan had been an occupational therapist for the Woodland Joint Unified School District.

