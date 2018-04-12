Soroptimists Celebrate Day For Women

It can a get a little monotonous doing the same thing all the time. That’s why women from all over Nevada County will be taking the day off tomorrow. Judy East from Soroptimist International of Grass Valley says it’s ‘A Day for Women’…

Listen to Judy East 1

The full-day program is at the Sierra College Nevada County Campus, and one ticket features lots of services and workshops that East says would be incredibly expensive to get individually…

Listen to Judy East 2

Registration begins at 8:30. Lunch is included, and there are three sessions, lasting until after three o’clock. Proceeds from the event go to support service projects for women and children, and to Sierra College programs.

–gf