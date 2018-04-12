< Back to All News

Soroptimists Celebrate Day For Women

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

It can a get a little monotonous doing the same thing all the time. That’s why women from all over Nevada County will be taking the day off tomorrow. Judy East from Soroptimist International of Grass Valley says it’s ‘A Day for Women’…

Listen to Judy East 1

The full-day program is at the Sierra College Nevada County Campus, and one ticket features lots of services and workshops that East says would be incredibly expensive to get individually…

Listen to Judy East 2

Registration begins at 8:30. Lunch is included, and there are three sessions, lasting until after three o’clock. Proceeds from the event go to support service projects for women and children, and to Sierra College programs.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha