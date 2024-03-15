Soup Night Returns

After several years of interruptions, due to the pandemic, Sierra Harvest’s Soup Night is back tonight (Fri.). It’s also at a new location, inside the Miners Building at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The group’s Program and Impact Director is Lori Hennessey. Appearing on a recent On the Town, she said the event features locally-made farm-fresh soups and bread. And it’s all-you-can-eat for 20 dollars, and free for kids 12 and under…

click to listen to Lori Hennessey

Hennessey said Soup Night encourages the community to get to know their local producers…

click to listen to Lori Hennessey

Beer and mead is also available for a separate purchase. There’s also live music and dancing. The soups are provided by Briar-Patch Food Co-Op. And guests are strongly encouraged to bring their own bowls and utensils. That’s from 5:30 to 7:30 this (Fri) evening, inside the Miners Building of the Nevada County Fairgrounds.