< Back to All News

Source Of South Yuba River Plume Still Not Found

Posted: Nov. 27, 2019 5:23 PM PST

Over two months later, the source of the yellow plume in the South Yuba River remains a mystery. According to a news release from Nevada County, the State Water Board submitted an inspection report of findings to the Kilham Mine Road property owner. They found no evidence of sediment discharge from the property that matches the characteristic of the plume. The Board will now investigate two miles upstream from the Mine Road location and include investigations of Blue Tent on Bureau of Land Management Property, along with the shoreline investigations along the river.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha