Source Of South Yuba River Plume Still Not Found

Over two months later, the source of the yellow plume in the South Yuba River remains a mystery. According to a news release from Nevada County, the State Water Board submitted an inspection report of findings to the Kilham Mine Road property owner. They found no evidence of sediment discharge from the property that matches the characteristic of the plume. The Board will now investigate two miles upstream from the Mine Road location and include investigations of Blue Tent on Bureau of Land Management Property, along with the shoreline investigations along the river.