Sources: Foley Out As Nevada City Police Chief

Tim Foley is out as Nevada City’s Police Chief. KNCO’s Jon Katis learned Friday night that the decision had been made. Foley was hired in December of 2013 and started in February of 2014. Before coming to Nevada City, Foley was police chief in San Francisco for several years, and told KNCO shortly before he started, that he had felt for about 20 years that he would live in Nevada County someday…

Foley will probably be known for two things during his tenure in Nevada City. He instituted his monthly ‘Cup With a Cop’ program in March of 2015…

And later that summer, Nevada City got its canine officer Rudiger. The city had a swearing in ceremony in August. There are various types of ceremonies, but Foley said this one would be simple…

The city also expanded the department under Foley’s watch. Neither Foley nor City Manager Catrina Olson has yet to return calls for comment. It’s also a holiday weekend. It’s also not clear whether Foley resigned, or was fired.

–gf