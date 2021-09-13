South County Fuel Reduction Project Funded

Cal Fire has approved one-point-zero-three million dollars for what’s called the South County Shaded Fuel Break Project. It’s on 339 acres covering 226 parcels. It lies between Highway 49 and Dog Bar Road and includes the Lodestar Homeowners Association, Buck Mountain Estates, and the Golden Oaks communities. Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Mathias says it features fuels reduction along highly-trafficked roadways…

Crews will remove understory fuels within 150 feet of the roadway centerline. Brush and some trees under eight inches in diameter will be removed and either chipped or burned. Mathias says the project will provide better protection between Alta Sierra and Lake of the Pines…

And by avoiding a severe wildfire altogether, Mathias says that will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It’s not known yet when the project will begin.