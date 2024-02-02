South Co Hwy 49 Evacuation Route To Be Enhanced

A major improvement project for Highway 49 in the South County now has funding clearance. The California Transportation Commission has approved 101-point-five million dollars for a stretch between Ponderosa Pines Way, just north of Alta Sierra, to Wolf Road. Nevada County Transportation Commission Executive Director, Mike Woodman, says it includes the addition of shoulders and a center two-way left turn, which will allow safer driving for entering and exiting the highway. But an even greater benefit will be more efficient evacuations during an emergency, such as a wildfire…

And with another improvement project also given the funding green light, in the area of McKnight Way and La Barr Meadows Road, Woodman says evacuation times will be reduced even further. County Supervisor Ed Scofield is the current chairman of the Commission Board….

Woodman says construction of the McKnight Way segment is scheduled to begin in 2025, with work on the segment closer to Alta Sierra to start in 2026. Construction time is estimated at two to three years.