South Yuba River Ambassadors Now Stationed

Memorial Day Weekend is also the traditional start of SYRCL’s River Ambassador Program, with the first major surge of visitors expected. With an estimated 800-thousand people visiting this summer, many from outside the area, that also means thousands of pounds of trash to be removed during the annual Clean-Up. SYRCL’s Communications and Engagement Director, Daniel Elkin, says the ambassadors will be stationed each weekend through Labor Day at the Highway 49 and Bridgeport crossings. Also at the Purdon and Edwards crossings, depending on whether there’s enough volunteer staffing. That’s to help prevent the river from being loved to death…

State Parks has experienced severe budget cuts in recent years, resulting in services being drastically reduced. This is the 13th year of the River Ambassador Program. And Elkin says they’ve been a great line of defense for the river, as well as helping recreationists avoid accidents…

But Elkin says staffing still has not recovered completely since the pandemic shut the program down for a time. To learn more about volunteering, visit SYRCL’s website.