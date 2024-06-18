< Back to All News

South Yuba River Burn Ban Also In Effect

Posted: Jun. 18, 2024 12:28 PM PDT

One of the more dangerous areas for wildfire in Nevada County also has a county-imposed burn ban in place for the summer and early fall. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says it coincides with the same time period as Cal Fire’s annual residential burn ban, which also went into effect on Monday. It’s a 39-mile stretch on the South Yuba River corridor, from Lang’s Crossing to the confluence with Kentucky Creek, below Bridgeport. Wolfe says it includes steep canyons and especially thick vegetation with difficult access…

The ban also includes campfires and barbecues, in addition to landscape debris burns. It was passed by County Supervisors in 2018, in response to concerns from the South Yuba River Public Safety Cohort. That’s a multi-agency working group, comprised of federal, state, local, and community stakeholders. Meanwhile, Wolfe also mentions that a Town Hall is coming up on the 26th to provide a planning update on the six-thousand acre South Yuba Rim fuels reduction project…

Wolfe says work isn’t expected to begin until 2026. The Town Hall is from six to seven-thirty pm at the Grizzly Hill School gym.

