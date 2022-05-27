South Yuba River Has More Restrictions This Summer

While it won’t be that hot this holiday weekend, it won’t likely discourage people from flocking to the South Yuba River. But SYRCL’s Communication Engagement Manager, Maddie Davis, says it would be better to gather at the river than get in it…

click to listen to Maddie Davis

Davis says river temperatures are currently ranging from 68 degrees to as chilly as 55 degrees, depending on where you go. You can also find real time condition updates through SYRCL’s river monitoring program on their website. Meanwhile, Davis says the fine for illegal parking now starts at 162 dollars…

click to listen to Maddie Davis

Carpooling is also encouraged. But, for the first time in several years, the parking lot has reopened at Bridgeport, with the recent completion of the covered bridge rennovation project. Meanwhile, in April, Nevada County Supervisors voted to extend the ban on open flame burning permanently on private property located within a quarter-mile of the ordinary high-water mark on either side of the river. Davis says that also now includes a prohibition on smoking near the river. It’s restricted to parking lots and roadways.