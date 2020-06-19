< Back to All News

South Yuba River Okay To Swim But Always Risky

Posted: Jun. 19, 2020 12:06 AM PDT

With a hot first official summer weekend ahead, the South Yuba River will be a very popular recreational spot in Nevada County, once again. SYRCL Executive Director, Melinda Booth, says visitations have stayed well above normal all spring, with not a lot to do during much of the coronavirus shutdowns. And while people have been advised to stay out of the river, due to the usual high and swift flows from the snowmelt, she says conditions now allow a careful dip…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

Booth also points out that river conditions always vary from year to year…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

Booth also reminds recreationists that there’s usually no cell phone service and emergency response times could be much longer than normal.

