South Yuba River Okay To Swim But Always Risky

With a hot first official summer weekend ahead, the South Yuba River will be a very popular recreational spot in Nevada County, once again. SYRCL Executive Director, Melinda Booth, says visitations have stayed well above normal all spring, with not a lot to do during much of the coronavirus shutdowns. And while people have been advised to stay out of the river, due to the usual high and swift flows from the snowmelt, she says conditions now allow a careful dip…

Booth also points out that river conditions always vary from year to year…

Booth also reminds recreationists that there’s usually no cell phone service and emergency response times could be much longer than normal.