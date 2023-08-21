< Back to All News

South Yuba River Visitation Peaking

Posted: Aug. 21, 2023 12:54 AM PDT

It was another very busy weekend near the South Yuba River. California State Parks Sergeant Ryan Randar, with the Sierra District, says, especially since the Fourth of July, more recreational crowds are overflowing to the lesser-used crossings. That includes Purdon Crossing…

click to listen to Ryan Randar

But, after two drownings earlier this season, Randar indicates swimming behavior appears to be less careless, with most people daunted by the unusually high and cold flows lingering late into the summer. But there are still other issues. That includes the use of alcohol and glass containers…

click to listen to Ryan Randar

Randar also urges recreationists this time of year to be more aware of the wildfire danger. And as conditions dry out more and more, he also mentions they’ve had a lot of calls for service regarding falls linked to the more powdery and slippery footing, including on trails.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha