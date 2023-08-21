South Yuba River Visitation Peaking

It was another very busy weekend near the South Yuba River. California State Parks Sergeant Ryan Randar, with the Sierra District, says, especially since the Fourth of July, more recreational crowds are overflowing to the lesser-used crossings. That includes Purdon Crossing…

But, after two drownings earlier this season, Randar indicates swimming behavior appears to be less careless, with most people daunted by the unusually high and cold flows lingering late into the summer. But there are still other issues. That includes the use of alcohol and glass containers…

Randar also urges recreationists this time of year to be more aware of the wildfire danger. And as conditions dry out more and more, he also mentions they’ve had a lot of calls for service regarding falls linked to the more powdery and slippery footing, including on trails.