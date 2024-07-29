Spaulding One Flows Finally Resume

Some flows are finally resuming to water agencies in Nevada and Placer counties. That follows the repair of one of the two water discharge horns at PG and E’s Spaulding One powerhouse near Lake Spaulding. That’s a few days ahead of schedule but still nearly two months longer than the original estimate. NID Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says rotating canal outages prevented any severe impacts on supplies. And the flows, at 400 to 450 cfs, won’t result in a visible, dramatic improvement for lake levels this time of year, including at Rollins, which is the biggest water source…

And Jones says the low levels will continue to have some impact on outdoor activities this summer at area lakes…

Rollins is believed to be at its lowest level of the year. Meanwhile, PG and E says it’s working with water agencies to develop a schedule to repair the second discharge horn this winter, when water demand is lower. And the South Yuba Pipe repair, which connects the powerhouse to NID’s South Yuba Canal, won’t be completed until mid-September at the earliest, due to the lack of availability of helicopters to place six large pipe sections into place. The helicopters have been diverted to wildfires, including the Park fire.