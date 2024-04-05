Spaulding One Repair Completion Pushed Back

NID officials are saying that water supplies will be depleted, with PG and E pushing back its repair estimate for the Spaulding One Powerhouse until August. But the utility is offering an alternative option that would allow 50-percent of flows to resume by the original deadline of June. NID Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says that’s not a surprise, since PG and E now has a more complete assessment of the damage. The utility says it’s likely they could complete repairs to one of the two discharge horns and structural columns by June. Jones says that’ll be discussed at the NID Board of Directors Wednesday meeting…

Jones also says the Placer County Water Agency must also be part of the input on the situation. He says the abundant lower-elevation precipitation, below Spaulding, could also help, depending on the timing of the fix…

PG and E says they could return in the fall or winter to repair the second discharge horn, when demand for water deliveries is lower.