SPD Donates Ten-Thousand Hospitality House Meals

Ten-thousand meals or more are being donated through a longtime supporter of Nevada County’s homeless shelter, SPD Markets. Hospitality House Development Director, Ashley Quadros, says the need has skyrocketed, partly due to the one-year pandemic, with over 70-thousand meals provided in 2020, compared to over 40-thousand in 2019…

Quadros says this gives the shelter direct access to ordering high quality meats, poultry, and produce at no added cost, all of which can be ordered with their donated store credit. And to maximize every dollar donated, she says SPD will also hold bulk food orders for them…

Quadros says SPD will also deliver food anytime Hospitality House finds itself in an urgent situation. Over 600 homeless residents have utilized the shelter’s services in the past year. She says they helped 234 locals return to stable housing last year, compared to 170 the year before.