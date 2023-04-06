< Back to All News

SPD Markets Praised For Homeless Meal Donations

Posted: Apr. 6, 2023 12:19 AM PDT

With donations and funding often lagging this time of year, Hospitality House is singling out one of its longtime contributors. Public Relations Coordinator Jessica Keefe says SPD Markets has renewed its partnership with them, by pledging to provide at least 12-thousand-500 more meals to struggling homeless men, women, children, and seniors this year. And that also includes its buying power to Hospitality House for the last two years…

And in the past six months alone, thanks to the ongoing support of all local donors, Keefe says 138 people have reached permanent housing destinations…

Keefe says the combined donations and buying power in the past year have contributed to over 40-thousand meals.

