Speaker Focuses on the Power of Facts Used in Fiction

Posted: Jan. 19, 2023 5:38 AM PST

The focus of this evening’s Nevada County Historical Speaker Night is the power of language combined with the use of factual information to create a fictional story. Local Author Sands Hall will present how author Wallace Stegner used facts and information taken directly from Nevada County history and embellished the truth to earn a Pulitzer Prize for Angle of Repose.

 

It turns out Stegner used the writings of Mary Hallock Foote as the basis for much of his work, however, he also created a storyline that was not factual and as a result created a couple of issues.

 

Foote never had such an affair.
During the presentation Hall says she will use other examples to reinforce fiction based on fact. She will also reinforce that great writers borrow from other writers.

 

Nevada County Speaker Night is from 7:00- 8:00PM at Sierra Presbyterian Church on Ridge Road just above the Golden Center Freeway. It is advised to arrive early to guarantee a seat.

