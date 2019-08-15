< Back to All News

Speaker Night Discusses Life Before the Freeway

Posted: Aug. 15, 2019 6:56 AM PDT

Do you remember what Grass Valley and Nevada City was like before the Golden Center Freeway was built? Ken Holbrooke does, and will be talking about it tonight for the Nevada County Historical Society’s monthly Speaker Night presentation. The freeway was built during the 1960s, starting in Nevada City and toward Grass Valley. Holbrooke says there was a near tragedy when they built the bridge over Broad Street…

He says many older people at the time were against the freeway because it literally split the two cities in half, but the construction did provide economic benefits…

It took seven years to complete the four-mile stretch, which opened in 1970. Holbrooke will share his memories and dozens of photographs tonight at 7pm at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. There’s no charge to attend.

