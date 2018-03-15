Speaker Night Discusses Local Brewery History

The history of breweries in the gold country. That’s the topic of this evening’s ‘speaker night’ presentation by the Nevada County Historical Society. Archaeologist Scott Baxter will be the speaker. He and his wife, who is also an archaeologist, excavated several sites where beer was brewed and served between the gold rush and prohibition. He says beer didn’t travel well back in the day, so those businesses would be one of the first when a new town was formed…

Listen to Scott Baxter 1

The couple live in Jackson, and excavated a brewery site in Placerville, and wrote a book about the experience, complete with lots of pictures…

Listen to Scott Baxter 2

A Powerpoint presentation, and questions and answers will make up tonight’s program. Speaker Night is at 7pm at Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Road. Admission is free.

–gf