Speaker Night Features ‘Hello Girls’

Posted: Nov. 21, 2019 7:07 AM PST

In 1918, the U-S Army Signal Corps sent 223 women to France as telephone operators to win what was known then as the Great War. A film about them and a slide presentation is the subject of tonight’s Nevada County Historical Society ‘Speaker Night’ program. Organizer Linda Jack says General John J Pershing wasn’t looking for women at the time, but most of the men were serving as soldiers, and the women more than proved themselves in handling what was high-tech at the time, the telephone…

And that’s the name of the film. Jack says, though, the story didn’t have an immediate happy ending…

It took 60 years before they were finally given their military status. It’s the Historical Society’s Veteran’s Day program, tonight at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. It’s at 7pm, and it’s free. Popcorn will be provided.

