Speaker Series On Living Healthy Retirement

A new, free speaker series is designed to help you age in place. The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation and Eskaton of Grass Valley are hosting “Healthy Living After Retirement”, with part one of four parts happening Thursday morning at Eskaton Village. Foundation Executive Director Sandra Barrington says it’s focused on the so-called Blue Zones. That’s regions from around the world where people have been living significantly longer…

Barrington says there’s one Blue Zone in Loma Linda, in Southern California…

Organizers say the series will provide attendees with practical insights and strategies to enhance their own health and fulfillment, drawing on successful habits and practices. Part One is Thursday from 10 to 11am. The second part is July 18th, Part Three is September 19th, and the fourth part is October 17th. You do need to register through Eskaton or the Foundation, because space is limited. Hospital CEO, Doctor Scott Neeley, will be one of the speakers.