< Back to All News

Speaker Series On Living Healthy Retirement

Posted: Jun. 19, 2024 12:23 AM PDT

A new, free speaker series is designed to help you age in place. The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation and Eskaton of Grass Valley are hosting “Healthy Living After Retirement”, with part one of four parts happening Thursday morning at Eskaton Village. Foundation Executive Director Sandra Barrington says it’s focused on the so-called Blue Zones. That’s regions from around the world where people have been living significantly longer…

click to listen to Sandra Barrington

Barrington says there’s one Blue Zone in Loma Linda, in Southern California…

click to listen to Sandra Barrington

Organizers say the series will provide attendees with practical insights and strategies to enhance their own health and fulfillment, drawing on successful habits and practices. Part One is Thursday from 10 to 11am. The second part is July 18th, Part Three is September 19th, and the fourth part is October 17th. You do need to register through Eskaton or the Foundation, because space is limited. Hospital CEO, Doctor Scott Neeley, will be one of the speakers.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha