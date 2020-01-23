< Back to All News

Speaker Takes Positive Look at Hydraulic Mining

Posted: Jan. 23, 2020 7:27 AM PST

Tonight’s Nevada County Historical Society Speaker Night presentation is a topic that might not sound like a positive one at first for many people…

Ken Holbrook doesn’t expect a lot of hands to be raised, but says Nevada County wouldn’t be what it is today without it…

The gravel that comes out of the Yuba River near Englebright Dam is also the result of the hydraulic mining that was done in the region, Bowman Lake wouldn’t be here and N-I-D wouldn’t exist. Holbrook is a fifth-generation Nevada County resident and owns that Pelton Wheel that’s on display at the Miners Foundry. His presentation will include some old photos…

But he says it will mostly be just him talking. Holbrook says when he’s done with his presentation, he’s going to ask his hydraulic mining question again…

Speaker Night is tonight at 7pm at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. It’s free.

