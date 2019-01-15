Special Athlete Series at Wild and Scenic

A special series of films and workshops focused on outdoo athletes at the SYRCL Wild and Scenic Film Festival coming up this week. Three special guests will be appearing along with the showing of the films they are in, produced, or represent. Festival Communications Director Laura Petersen says the CLIF Athlete Series features a famous climber, and two snowboarders.

Jones is also known for his project, Protect Our Winters. The third special guest is also a snowboarder and activist.

Tamo’s film, The Radicals follows a group of professional snowboarders and surfers as they drift from their respective sport into the world of activism. Petersen says the series is made possible by the generosity of CLIF.

The films play at various times and venues. The physical climbing session is Saturday at Gold Crush Climbing Gym in Grass Valley. For more information and tickets visit wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.