Special Ed Weather Cover Dedicated To Late Director

A special education bus dropoff and weather covering at Nevada Union High School has been dedicated to their former director, who died about three years ago. Assistant Superintendent and soon-to-be District Superintendent, Dan Frisella, says it originally started as a senior project from a student in 2014…
Frisella says the project ended up being funded through the voter-approved district bond, Measure B. Manchester was killed in a kayaking accident on the Yuba River in March of 2019. He was only 42 years old…
A copper plaque in Manchester’s honor is included. There was a ceremony Tuesday afternoon, with family, friends, and staff on hand. Manchester had been the director for five years and also director of pupil services for less than six months.
