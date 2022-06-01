< Back to All News

Special Ed Weather Cover Dedicated To Late Director

Posted: Jun. 1, 2022 12:26 AM PDT

A special education bus dropoff and weather covering at Nevada Union High School has been dedicated to their former director, who died about three years ago. Assistant Superintendent and soon-to-be District Superintendent, Dan Frisella, says it originally started as a senior project from a student in 2014…

click to listen to Dan Frisella

Frisella says the project ended up being funded through the voter-approved district bond, Measure B. Manchester was killed in a kayaking accident on the Yuba River in March of 2019. He was only 42 years old…

click to listen to Dan Frisella

A copper plaque in Manchester’s honor is included. There was a ceremony Tuesday afternoon, with family, friends, and staff on hand. Manchester had been the director for five years and also director of pupil services for less than six months.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha