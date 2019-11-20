Special Edition of Foundry Sings Tonight

Whether the power is on or not, there’s reason to sing. The Miners Foundry is holding a slightly different version of their ‘Foundry Sings’ program this evening. Organizer Pamela Meek says they’ve been doing this program for a couple of years now…

Listen to Pamela Meek 1

Normally, the group works on one song for the entire evening, and at the end, makes a video of that song, which is then posted on YouTube. Meek says tonight is different…

Listen to Pamela Meek 2

Meek says there will be about a dozen songs including Crocodile Rock, Peaceful Easy Feeling, Puff the Magic Dragon, and more. They will also be doing a dozen or so holiday songs at the end of the evening. The program starts at 6pm, the doors open at 5:30. There is a suggested donation.

