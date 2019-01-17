Special Election Date Set For State Senate Seat

Two special election dates have been set to fill the remainder of the current term for Nevada County’s vacated State Senate seat. The Governor’s Office has issued a proclamation, setting a primary election date of March 26th. And Assistant County Clerk-Recorder Abby Kelly says a general election date of June fourth has also been scheduled, in case more than two candidates qualify for the ballot…

The State Senate District One seat was vacated when Ted Gaines was elected to the State Board of Equalization in November. Currently, the Secretary of State’s web page shows only two candidates who’ve filed statements: Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and Democrat Silke Pfluger. But the county’s Republican Assemblyman, Brian Dahle, and Rex Hime, another Republican, have also announced their candidacies. Kelly says notices to voters will be sent out soon and county costs won’t be that high, compared to other elections that have multiple races…

Kelly estimates election costs at 430-thousand dollars.The Secretary of State’s Office will release a certified candidates’ list on February 6th.