Special Election Results- Dahle Leads

The picture appears to be a little clearer as over seventy-five thousand votes have now been tallied in the race for the Assembly Seat in District 1.

The two candidates are Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle. As the results from the northern counties have started to post, Megan Dahle is the frontrunner.

Megan Dahle has approximately 57% and Elizabeth Betancourt carrying approximately 43% of the vote.

However, in Nevada County with approximately 21,000 votes counted, Betancourt is the leader with 54% to Dahle’s 46%.

All results are subject to change as countis finalize the count over the next couple of weeks.

Vote Centers throughout the district closed at 8:00 PM, and they were busy all day. At least 100 people voted in person at the Gold Miner’s Inn in Grass Valley and the center had a steady stream of residents dropping off ballots throughout the day.

Geoff Flynn will have updated numbers with the morning news beginning at 6:00AM.

Click here for the latest District and County results from the California Secretary of States Office.

