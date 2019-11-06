< Back to All News

Special Election Results- Dahle Leads

Posted: Nov. 5, 2019 9:30 PM PST

The picture appears to be a little clearer as over seventy-five thousand votes have now been tallied in the race for the Assembly Seat in District 1.
The two candidates are Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle. As the results from the northern counties have started to post, Megan Dahle is the frontrunner.

Megan Dahle has approximately 57% and Elizabeth Betancourt carrying approximately 43% of the vote.

However, in Nevada County with approximately 21,000 votes counted, Betancourt is the leader with 54% to Dahle’s 46%.
All results are subject to change as countis finalize the count over the next couple of weeks.
Vote Centers throughout the district closed at 8:00 PM, and they were busy all day. At least 100 people voted in person at the Gold Miner’s Inn in Grass Valley and the center had a steady stream of residents dropping off ballots throughout the day.

Geoff Flynn will have updated numbers with the morning news beginning at 6:00AM.

Click here for the latest District and County results from the California Secretary of States Office.

https://vote.sos.ca.gov/special/state-assembly/district/1/county/nevada

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha