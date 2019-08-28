Special Election Results

The early numbers are being released for the race for the Assembly District 1 seat being contested this evening. Follow this link to get results as they are posted by the Secretary of State’s Office. https://vote.sos.ca.gov/special/state-assembly/district/1

On to a Runoff

And it looks like the race for the vacant Assembly District 1 seat will be paired down to two candidates. Early returns have Democrat Elizabeth Bettencourt as the front runner and Republican Megan Dahle as second. With 45 percent of precincts partially reporting, the evening begins with Bettencourt leading with 39.9 percent of the vote and Dahle chasing her with 36.5 percent. Patrick Henry Jones is a distant third; and Joe Turner and Lane Rickard rounding out the field. Since it appears no candidate will receive fifty pecent plus one vote, the top two will runoff in the General Election on November 5th.

The first set of Nevada County results followed the district trend.

Elizabeth Bettencourt actually receiving 54 percent of the vote.

Megan Dahle getting 32.6 percent.

Patrick Henry Jones 6.7 percent

Joe Turner at 5.4 percent

and

Lane Rickard at 1.3 percent

–30–