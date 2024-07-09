Special Fire Task Force Deployed Again

With the recent extreme fire risk, because of the heat, area fire departments were recently able to once again place a special Task Force on standby. Grass Valley Department Public Information Officer, Chris Armstrong, says that was through funding approval from the California Office of Emergency Services, from a program that was established over five years ago…

The Task Force had been established on Monday, July first, and had been approved through 8am on Monday. But Armstrong says they actually ended up leaving Sunday night, to help out with the Royal Fire, west on Soda Springs, in Placer County, in the Tahoe National Forest. Armstrong also points out that they can be deployed during the winter months as well…

Armstrong says crews were also on standby to assist with handling the overall increased call volume that resulted from the hot weather and holiday weekend.