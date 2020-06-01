Special Nevada City Council Meeting Tonight

It’s rare on a Monday, but the Nevada City City Council meets tonight. It’s actually a continuation of the meeting last week which had some technical difficulties. According to a news release from the city manager, the meeting didn’t stream live on YouTube, so they continued the meeting to allow full public participation. A public hearing on the so-called ‘5-G’ telecommunications ordinance is one of the main items on the agenda, The meeting starts at 6:30, and will also be televised live on Cable Channel 17.

–gf